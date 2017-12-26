Inside The Bills

Posted by buffalobills.com on December 26, 2017 – 3:26 pm

The Buffalo Bills and Jani-King are asking anyone ages 18 and over (or under 18 with proper working papers) interested in shoveling snow inside the stadium to come to New Era Field starting at 9:00am tomorrow (Wednesday).

Shovelers can shovel snow throughout the day on Wednesday and into the afternoon/evening as needed. Rate of pay is $11 per hour. Lunch and dinner breaks will be provided throughout the shifts in a comfortable warming area. In addition, a complimentary ticket to Friday’s USA vs. Canada World Junior Hockey game at New Era Field will be given to those that work a four-hour shift or longer. Those interested in shoveling must have proper identification (driver’s license, state ID) in order to work.

Prospective snow shovelers are also asked to dress appropriately for the weather and to bring their own shovels, (shovels will be provided if you do not have one).

Shovelers may enter off Abbott Road just north of the Team Store and proceed to the Jani-King office trailer east of Parking Lot 6 to register to work. For more information, please email jksnow2017@gmail.com.