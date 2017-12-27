Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on December 27, 2017 – 3:20 pm

The Dolphins have a few players on both their offensive and defensive lines who are nicked up this week. DE Charles Harris and DT Ndamukong Suh did not practice Wednesday. Cameron Wake also didn’t practice, but it wasn’t injury related.

On the offensive side, LT Laremy Tunsil didn’t practice due to an ankle injury and Mike Pouncey has been missing practices for a few weeks due to a hip injury. What it all means for Sunday will be known later in the week.

PLAYER INJURY PARTICIPATION

TE MarQueis Gray Hip DNP

DE Charles Harris Thigh DNP

LB Neville Hewitt Hamstring Limited

S T.J. McDonald Shoulder DNP

QB Matt Moore Foot Limited

WR DeVante Parker Ankle Limited

C Mike Pouncey Hip DNP

DT Ndamukong Suh Knee DNP

S Michael Thomas Not Injury Related DNP

T Laremy Tunsil Ankle DNP

CB Alterraun Verner Hamstring Limited

DE Cameron Wake Not Injury Related DNP

RB Damien Williams Shoulder Limited