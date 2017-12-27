Inside The Bills

 

Miami OL & DL nicked

December 27, 2017

The Dolphins have a few players on both their offensive and defensive lines who are nicked up this week. DE Charles Harris and DT Ndamukong Suh did not practice Wednesday. Cameron Wake also didn’t practice, but it wasn’t injury related.

On the offensive side, LT Laremy Tunsil didn’t practice due to an ankle injury and Mike Pouncey has been missing practices for a few weeks due to a hip injury. What it all means for Sunday will be known later in the week.

PLAYER                                  INJURY                   PARTICIPATION
TE MarQueis Gray                    Hip                              DNP
DE Charles Harris                     Thigh                          DNP
LB Neville Hewitt                     Hamstring                  Limited
S T.J. McDonald                       Shoulder                     DNP
QB Matt Moore                         Foot                             Limited
WR DeVante Parker                Ankle                           Limited
C Mike Pouncey                       Hip                               DNP
DT Ndamukong Suh               Knee                            DNP
S Michael Thomas                   Not Injury Related   DNP
T Laremy Tunsil                      Ankle                           DNP
CB Alterraun Verner              Hamstring                  Limited
DE Cameron Wake                 Not Injury Related   DNP
RB Damien Williams             Shoulder                     Limited


