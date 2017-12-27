Miami OL & DL nickedPosted by on December 27, 2017 – 3:20 pm
The Dolphins have a few players on both their offensive and defensive lines who are nicked up this week. DE Charles Harris and DT Ndamukong Suh did not practice Wednesday. Cameron Wake also didn’t practice, but it wasn’t injury related.
On the offensive side, LT Laremy Tunsil didn’t practice due to an ankle injury and Mike Pouncey has been missing practices for a few weeks due to a hip injury. What it all means for Sunday will be known later in the week.
PLAYER INJURY PARTICIPATION
TE MarQueis Gray Hip DNP
DE Charles Harris Thigh DNP
LB Neville Hewitt Hamstring Limited
S T.J. McDonald Shoulder DNP
QB Matt Moore Foot Limited
WR DeVante Parker Ankle Limited
C Mike Pouncey Hip DNP
DT Ndamukong Suh Knee DNP
S Michael Thomas Not Injury Related DNP
T Laremy Tunsil Ankle DNP
CB Alterraun Verner Hamstring Limited
DE Cameron Wake Not Injury Related DNP
RB Damien Williams Shoulder Limited
Tags: Dolphins injury report
Posted in Inside the Bills