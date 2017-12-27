Inside The Bills

Posted by Kelly Baker on December 27, 2017 – 3:37 pm

Bills fans, get ready for some serious scoreboard watching this Sunday, Dec. 31, at (716) Food and Sport!

A one-stop shop for all your game day needs, (716) provides sports enthusiasts with an exciting atmosphere to cheer on their favorite teams. Not only will fans be able to watch the Bills take on their AFC division rival the Miami Dolphins, they’ll get to follow along with all the games that matter. Located at HARBORCENTER in downtown Buffalo, this unmatched atmosphere is complete with a 38-foot video screen, Buffalo’s culinary favorites and much more.

Starting at kickoff, at 4:25 p.m., fans can stop by to help root for the Bills, capture the moment in a photo booth and get pumped up with music from DJ Milk. During the game, prizes will be given away, including two Super Bowl tickets!*

We look forward to seeing you there! Go Bills!

*Please view the official rules here.