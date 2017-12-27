Wright still in concussion protocolPosted by on December 27, 2017 – 2:03 pm
The Bills were without Kelvin Benjamin, Kyle Williams, Ryan Groy and Shareece Wright, who is in concussion protocol.
Wright left last week’s game with six minutes remaining, and was placed in concussion protocol early this week.
Here’s a look at the Bills injury report.
DID NOT PRACTICE
WR Kelvin Benjamin – knee
C Ryan Groy – illness
DT Kyle Williams – groin
CB Shareece Wright – concussion
LIMITED
TE Charles Clay – knee
CB E.J. Gaines – knee
FULL PRACTICE
WR Deonte Thompson – back
Tags: Bills injury report
Posted in Inside the Bills