Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on December 27, 2017 – 2:03 pm

The Bills were without Kelvin Benjamin, Kyle Williams, Ryan Groy and Shareece Wright, who is in concussion protocol.

Wright left last week’s game with six minutes remaining, and was placed in concussion protocol early this week.

Here’s a look at the Bills injury report.

DID NOT PRACTICE

WR Kelvin Benjamin – knee

C Ryan Groy – illness

DT Kyle Williams – groin

CB Shareece Wright – concussion

LIMITED

TE Charles Clay – knee

CB E.J. Gaines – knee

FULL PRACTICE

WR Deonte Thompson – back