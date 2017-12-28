Inside The Bills

Dolphins LT Tunsil misses practice againPosted by on December 28, 2017 – 4:53 pm
The Dolphins have already been without their starting right tackle for a couple of weeks now. Now they could be down their left tackle too.
Laremy Tunsil missed his second day of practice with An ankle injury.
Here’s a look at the Dolphins injury report.
DID NOT PRACTICE
OT Laremy Tunsil – ankle
S Michael Thomas – not injury related
LIMITED IN PRACTICE
RB Damien Williams – shoulder
QB Matt Moore – foot
S T.J. McDonald – shoulder
DE Charles Harris – thigh
TE MarQueis Gray – hip
