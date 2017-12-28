Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on December 28, 2017 – 4:53 pm

The Dolphins have already been without their starting right tackle for a couple of weeks now. Now they could be down their left tackle too.

Laremy Tunsil missed his second day of practice with An ankle injury.

Here’s a look at the Dolphins injury report.

DID NOT PRACTICE

OT Laremy Tunsil – ankle

S Michael Thomas – not injury related

LIMITED IN PRACTICE

RB Damien Williams – shoulder

QB Matt Moore – foot

S T.J. McDonald – shoulder

DE Charles Harris – thigh

TE MarQueis Gray – hip