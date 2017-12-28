Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on December 28, 2017 – 3:03 pm

E.J. Gaines and Kelvin Benjamin are both working their way through the week. At this point it’s looking good for both players to be in the lineup on Sunday at Miami.

After Thursday’s practice, head coach Sean McDermott was asked about what kind of progress E.J. Gaines has made in his return from a knee injury, suffered in the first game against the Dolphins.

“He looks like he’s ready to go,” said McDermott.

That’s welcome news knowing that Shareece Wright remains in the concussion protocol. Gaines practiced fully on Thursday.

Meanwhile Kelvin Benjamin is making his way through the week. After sitting out Wednesday, Benjamin participated in practice Thursday.

“Similar to last week. He practiced today and did some good things,” said McDermott. “We’ll get a better feel tomorrow.”

Here’s a look at Buffalo’s injury report.



DID NOT PRACTICE

G Ryan Groy – illness

CB Shareece Wright – concussion

LIMITED PRACTICE

WR Kelvin Benjamin – knee

TE Charles Clay – knee

G Richie Incognito – rest

WR Deonte Thompson – shoulder

DT Kyle Williams – groin

FULL PRACTICE

CB E.J. Gaines – knee