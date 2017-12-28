Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on December 28, 2017 – 1:56 pm

Bills WR Deonte Thompson stepped out of practice early on Thursday. Head coach Sean McDermott provided an update on his status post practice.

“He’s still being evaluated right now,” said McDermott. “That’s why I went in to check on him. It’s his shoulder a little bit, but we’ll see.”

Thompson will likely be listed as a limited participant for Thursday’s practice. What his status will be for Sunday’s game will be known on Friday. If for some reason the shoulder injury should keep him out of Sunday’s game, Buffalo would likely turn to Brandon Tate or Brandon Reilly.