Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on December 29, 2017 – 10:46 am

It’s come down to Week 17 Bills fans. Let’s hope for a win and some help. Here is this week’s edition of questions and answers from Twitter @ChrisBrownBills.

1 – @ChrisBrownBills

Who is our left tackle next year? Any chance they can trade Glenn in draft for higher/additional pick?

CB: I think with the second half of the season that Dion Dawkins has put together it would be hard to see them changing that next season. That means Cordy Glenn, who has one of the highest cap figures on the roster could be a potential candidate for a trade.

The issue there however, is proving that he’s got a clean bill of health after all his foot and ankle problems. If they can do that then he could be a viable trade option.

If in fact such a scenario comes to pass it would not be a poor reflection on Glenn at all. He’s been a solid left tackle for the Bills in his time here and earned the contract he got.

But as the players know it’s a business in the end and if a club can find a more affordable way to fill an important position like left tackle without much difference in performance they would be wise to do so. Dawkins is on his rookie contract.

2 – @ChrisBrownBills

Would you rather slip into the playoffs this year or miss out and have a toe to toe battle with NE for the divison (and likely wildcard) next year?

Jesse Parrish

@jesse_parrish

CB: I don’t see any reason why you couldn’t have both. As coach McDermott said this week, every year is so different because the construct and development of your team changes so much from one year to the next.

So why not get into the playoffs this year and challenge the division champs next year? Bills fans don’t have to settle for one or the other.

3 – @ChrisBrownBills

Due to Baker Mayfield’s lack of measurables, do you feel Buffalo can stay where they are in regards to draft position and select him with their first 1st rd pick?

Michale McMasters

@kidmickey85

CB: Mayfield’s height will be the biggest bone of contention with Mayfield. There aren’t many six-footers who have excelled in the NFL. Drew Brees and Russell Wilson are the exceptions.

Mayfield has the bowl game coming up and the Senior Bowl in late January to impress the NFL scouting community one more time.

Many feel he will impress, make effective amends for some of his off the field issues and move up the board.

Unfortunately quarterbacks always rise up the board come draft night because they’re such a coveted commodity. So seeing Mayfield last into the late teens on draft night seems to be unlikely as I see it.

4 – @ChrisBrownBills

What purpose does Colt Anderson serve? He’s super injury prone and you cut a decent young safety for no reason

Randolph Pope Jr.

Pope3949

CB: Colt Anderson is a core special teamer, who was re-signed this past offseason to serve primarily in that role.

Special teams coordinator Danny Crossman likes having veteran players he can trust on his units. Anderson is one such player.

I too believe Trae Elston is a player who has some promise, but they released him in another roster move earlier this season and were able to bring him back. I wouldn’t be surprised if they re-signed him as a future free agent in January.

5 – @ChrisBrownBills

Draft a young quarterback in the first round or make a run at Kirk Cousins?

Andrew Madden

@Lexingtonagent

CB: if there is any chance that Kirk Cousins is realistically attainable you make the deal over drafting a QB. He’s a proven commodity. You don’t get that with whomever you might be able to draft.

Cousins is entering the prime of his career and has been in the top five in passing yards I believe each of the last three years, with his production this year perhaps his most impressive work with a severely reduced cast around him.

If you can get Cousins without paying through the nose you go get him.