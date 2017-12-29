Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on December 29, 2017 – 3:13 pm

He’s unlikely to start the game, but there is a report out of Miami that the Dolphins in their effort to get an evaluation on third-year backup QB David Fales may get him on the field for some quality snaps in Sunday’s game against the Bills.

That according to the Miami Herald’s Armando Salguero. Sources are telling him as part of the team’s recognition that they need a viable backup quarterback, the team wants a solid evaluation of Fales, who has only thrown five passes in his NFL career, while with Chicago, under Gase who was the offensive coordinator with the Bears at the time.

So although Jay Cutler will start the game and Gase still wants to beat the Bills, if the game goes a certain way, there appears to be a strong possibility that Fales could see time on the field.

All indications per Salguero are that Ryan Tannehill will remain the starter in 2018 for Miami, but they want a viable backup for the future. David Fales is an option that’s under their nose, but without time on the field, there’s not much for the club to go on. So if the Bills get up on the Dolphins early Fales could enter the game sooner rather than later.