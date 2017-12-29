Inside The Bills

Tunsil doubtful, Wake questionable for FinsPosted by on December 29, 2017 – 2:48 pm
The Dolphins could enter their final game of the regular season without either of their starting offensive tackles. Already playing backup Sam Young at right tackle the past few weeks, Miami may also be without LT Laremy Tunsil who has not practiced all week with an ankle injury.
Set to take his place would be Zach Sterup, a former undrafted rookie out of Nebraska. The only other tackle on the roster is rookie Eric Smith.
DE Cameron Wake is also questionable with an illness and didn’t practice on Friday.
DOUBTFUL
QB Matt Moore – Foot
RB Damien Williams – Shoulder
OT Laremy Tunsil – Ankle
QUESTIONABLE
TE MarQueis Gray – Hip
DE Charles Harris – Thigh
LB Neville Hewitt – Hamstring
S T.J. McDonald – Shoulder
WR DeVante Parker – Ankle
S Michael Thomas – Not Injury Related
CB Alterraun Verner – Hamstring
DE Cameron Wake – Illness
