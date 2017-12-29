Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on December 29, 2017 – 2:48 pm

The Dolphins could enter their final game of the regular season without either of their starting offensive tackles. Already playing backup Sam Young at right tackle the past few weeks, Miami may also be without LT Laremy Tunsil who has not practiced all week with an ankle injury.

Set to take his place would be Zach Sterup, a former undrafted rookie out of Nebraska. The only other tackle on the roster is rookie Eric Smith.

DE Cameron Wake is also questionable with an illness and didn’t practice on Friday.

DOUBTFUL

QB Matt Moore – Foot

RB Damien Williams – Shoulder

OT Laremy Tunsil – Ankle

QUESTIONABLE

TE MarQueis Gray – Hip

DE Charles Harris – Thigh

LB Neville Hewitt – Hamstring

S T.J. McDonald – Shoulder

WR DeVante Parker – Ankle

S Michael Thomas – Not Injury Related

CB Alterraun Verner – Hamstring

DE Cameron Wake – Illness