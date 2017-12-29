Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on December 29, 2017 – 2:38 pm

CB Shareece Wright will not be available for Sunday’s game in Miami. The good news is E.J. Gaines will be back in the starting lineup after missing last week’s game with a knee injury. Lafayette Pitts will serve as the team’s fourth corner behind nickel corner Leonard Johnson.

WR Kelvin Benjamin, CB E.J. Gaines, DT Kyle Williams among the players who were removed from the injury report and will start Sunday.

Here’s a look at the rest of Buffalo’s injury report for Sunday’s game.

OUT

CB Shareece Wright – concussion

QUESTIONABLE

G Ryan Groy – illness

WR Deonte Thompson – shoulder/back