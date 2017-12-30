Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on December 30, 2017 – 9:00 am

The Bills made a change to their practice squad Saturday signing WR Quan Bray.

Bray (5-10, 185) was most recently with the Colts. He signed with them as an undrafted rookie in 2015 and made their practice squad.

He has appeared in 24 career games for the Colts including nine this season, but was released with an injury settlement this past Tuesday.

To make room on the practice squad for Bray, the Bills released CB Lorenzo Doss.