Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on December 30, 2017 – 12:29 pm

It hasn’t happened all too often in Bills team history that a single player has led the team in rushing and receptions in the same season. But this season LeSean McCoy looks like he’s going to become just the fifth players in team annals to lead the team in both rushing yards and receptions in a single season.

McCoy has been the team’s top pass catcher almost all season, and that combined with his typical rushing exploits will make him the first Bills player since Fred Jackson in 2014 to lead in both categories. Charles Clay is 14 receptions behind him so there’s virtually no chance of anyone catching up to McCoy.

Bills, Leading Team in Rush Yards & Receptions – All-Time



Player Year Rush Yds Receptions

Keith Lincoln 1967 601 41

Joe Cribbs 1983 1,131 57

Greg Bell 1985 883 58

Fred Jackson 2014 525 66

LeSean McCoy 2017 1,128 57