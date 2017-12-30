 

Inside The Bills

McCoy to be 5th Bill to top rushing, receptions

Posted by Chris Brown on December 30, 2017 – 12:29 pm

It hasn’t happened all too often in Bills team history that a single player has led the team in rushing and receptions in the same season. But this season LeSean McCoy looks like he’s going to become just the fifth players in team annals to lead the team in both rushing yards and receptions in a single season.

McCoy has been the team’s top pass catcher almost all season, and that combined with his typical rushing exploits will make him the first Bills player since Fred Jackson in 2014 to lead in both categories. Charles Clay is 14 receptions behind him so there’s virtually no chance of anyone catching up to McCoy.

Bills, Leading Team in Rush Yards & Receptions – All-Time

Player                         Year                Rush Yds       Receptions

Keith Lincoln              1967                601                  41

Joe Cribbs                   1983                1,131               57

Greg Bell                    1985                883                  58

Fred Jackson               2014                525                  66

LeSean McCoy          2017                1,128               57

 

 


Tags:
Posted in Inside the Bills