Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on December 31, 2017 – 2:38 pm

The Bills are going for a season sweep of the Dolphins today at Hard Rock Stadium. To do it they’d be wise to maintain a current streak that is an NFL best.

Buffalo hasn’t committed a single giveaway in seven straight games against the Dolphins. It marks the longest streak without a turnover against the same opponent since such statistics have been kept by the NFL beginning in 1950.

The Bills also owned a similar streak against the Jets, but it came to an end in 2015. They’d obviously like to push their current streak against the Dolphins into 2018.

Most Consecutive Games vs. Team w/ 0 Turnovers – Since 1950