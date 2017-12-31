Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on December 31, 2017 – 12:07 pm

No one is going to label Buffalo’s offense a juggernaut. Certainly not when their pass game is last in the league. Struggles aside, Tyrod Taylor and LeSean McCoy have done everything they could this season to keep drives alive for the Bills come third and even fourth down.

Evidence of that comes in the fact that the two of them rank third and fourth in the league in clutch runs this season. In fact, Taylor and McCoy are the only two teammates in this category in the top 10.

And for those who assume Taylor ranks so high on this list because he’s too busy scrambling for a first down instead of throwing for one, the Bills QB ranks 11th in the league in clutch passing percentage on third or fourth down.

MOST CLUTCH RUNS, 2017

(clutch = any rush on 3rd or 4th down which results in TD or 1st down)

Cam Newton, Car 21

Carson Wentz, Phi 20

Tyrod Taylor, Buf 18

LeSean McCoy, Buf 16

Javorius Allen, Bal 14

Ezekiel Elliott, Dal 14

Devonta Freeman, Atl 14

DeShone Kizer, Cle 14

Melvin Gordon, LAC 13

Frank Gore, Ind 13