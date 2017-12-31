Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on December 31, 2017 – 10:05 am

There’s no debating that LeSean McCoy is the engine of Buffalo’s offense. The team leader in rushing yards and receptions, he’s done it all. Feeding him the ball is a no brainer, especially late in games.

To provide some context, should the Bills be ahead late in the game against the Dolphins today, getting McCoy the ball in the run game would be a good way to maintain possession. That’s because after carry 20in games, McCoy is one of the best in the league.

From carry number 21 on in games, McCoy has one of the highest yards per carry averages in the league. A perfect example would be his 48-yard touchdown run late in the win over the Raiders in Week 8.

McCoy has the third-highest yards per carry average (4.31) after carry 20 in the NFL this season.

MOST YARDS PER RUSH, CARRIES 21+, 2017

(minimum 1.25 rushes per team game)

Jordan Howard, Chi 5.82 (163/28)

Leonard Fournette, Jax 5.77 (179/31)

LeSean McCoy, Buf 4.31 (112/26)

Jay Ajayi, Mia-Phi 4.14 (91/22)

Todd Gurley II, LAR 4.00 (76/19)

Kareem Hunt, KC 3.87 (116/30)

Ezekiel Elliott, Dal 3.72 (171/46)

Adrian Peterson, NO-Ari 3.58 (86/24)

Le’Veon Bell, Pit 3.56 (228/64)

Frank Gore, Ind 3.33 (70/21)