Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on December 31, 2017 – 1:46 pm

The Dolphins offense is the worst in the league on third down converting at just a hair over 31 percent. The big reason why is they’re usually in long down and distance situations.

Through 16 games this season, Miami on average has the second-most yards to gain to keep a drive alive. The Dolphins typically need close to 8.5 yards to move the sticks on third down.

Only the Bears have averaged a greater figure to reach the yard to gain on third down.

The NFL’s bottom 5 in average yards to gain on third down

Seattle Seahawks 7.94 (1587/200)

Cleveland Browns 8.00 (1609/201)

Detroit Lions 8.01 (1577/197)

Miami Dolphins 8.28 (1565/189)

Chicago Bears 8.39 (1620/193)

NFL Average 7.30