Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on January 1, 2018 – 12:14 am

Cincinnati QB Andy Dalton’s comeback efforts in the last minute victory over Baltimore to help punch Buffalo’s ticket to the playoffs for the first time in 17 seasons has earned him a lot of admiration from the Bills and their fan base.

“Andy Dalton, you heard it here first, I love you man,” said Micah Hyde in the jubilant postgame locker room. “I love you.”

Hyde wasn’t alone. Perhaps the most appreciative Bills player for Dalton’s heroic efforts late in the game was his former college teammate at TCU, Jerry Hughes.

“Oh, he’s getting Edible Arrangements. If he wants some Budweiser, he’s getting that,” said Hughes. “Whatever he wants, I’m going to be his Secret Santa for the rest of this week.”