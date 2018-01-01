Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on January 1, 2018 – 3:41 pm

There’s no question that Kyle Williams one-yard touchdown run was something special in the win over the Dolphins. His touchdown celebration may have been even better.

Williams pretended he had a bomb and tossed the football in the air and when it landed everyone fell down like they were in the blast zone. It looked very well rehearsed, but Williams said they did it on the fly.

“Believe it or not it was not (rehearsed),” he said. “So I did something different in practice this week, goofing around, then when we scored I said, ‘Hey here’s what we’re doing.’ And they were like, ‘Alright.’ It was kind of spur of the moment, which makes it even better.”

Richie Incognito confirmed that it was an unrehearsed celebration.

“I didn’t know until it went down,” said Incognito. “He just said this is what we’re doing and that was it.”

Apparently the one person who didn’t get the impromptu memo was Tyrod Taylor, who was not within earshot.

“I was a little surprised with the touchdown celebration,” he said. “I was the only one that wasn’t, I guess, aware of it because I didn’t fall down; but that was definitely big for him and big for our offense to punch it in and get a touchdown right there.”