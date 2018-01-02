Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on January 2, 2018 – 5:36 pm

The Bills made a precautionary move on their practice squad in the event that LeSean McCoy’s ankle injury is slow to recover this week.

Buffalo signed free agent RB Aaron Green to their practice squad Tuesday. Green (5-11, 201) was most recently on the Dallas practice squad and was originally signed as an undrafted rookie by the L.A. Rams.

The TCU product has appeared in two career NFL games (2016). He rushed for more than 2,400 yards and 20 touchdowns in three seasons with the Horned Frogs.

To make room on the practice squad for Green, the Bills released S L.J. McCray.