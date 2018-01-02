Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on January 2, 2018 – 11:09 am

The Houston Texans are looking for a general manager after Rick Smith took a leave of absence to help his wife through her battle with diagnosed breast cancer. Reports out of Houston say they have asked and received permission to interview Bills Vice President of Player Personnel, Brian Gaine.

That according to the Houston Chronicle. Gaine was hired away from the Texans by Bills GM Brandon Beane this past offseason after spending three years with the Texans as Director of Pro Personnel and Director of Player Personnel (2014-2016).

Gaine served as Smith’s right-hand man in the three seasons he was with Houston, so the request comes as no surprise.

Gaine, who interviewed for the Bills GM job before taking his current role with the Bills under Beane, partly came to the Bills so he and his wife, who are New York state natives could be closer to family. It will be interesting to see if the Texans can lure Gaine back to Houston.