Inside The Bills

Jags LT Robinson limited

Posted by Chris Brown on January 3, 2018 – 3:11 pm

The Jaguars don’t have a long injury list, but starting LT Cam Robinson was limited on Wednesday. The rookie lineman is dealing with an abdominal injury that forced him to miss last week’s game at Tennessee.

Among the notables not practicing at all were WR Marqise Lee and TE Marcedes Lewis.

Here’s a look at the Jaguars full injury report.

5 QB Blake Bortles Right Wrist FULL
74 OT Cam Robinson Abdomen LIMITED
95 DT Abry Jones Back LIMITED
11 WR Marqise Lee Ankle DNP
52 LB Donald Payne Quadricep DNP
89 TE Marcedes Lewis Ankle DNP

