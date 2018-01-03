Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on January 3, 2018 – 3:11 pm

The Jaguars don’t have a long injury list, but starting LT Cam Robinson was limited on Wednesday. The rookie lineman is dealing with an abdominal injury that forced him to miss last week’s game at Tennessee.

Among the notables not practicing at all were WR Marqise Lee and TE Marcedes Lewis.

Here’s a look at the Jaguars full injury report.