Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on January 3, 2018 – 3:07 pm

It was pretty good bet that LeSean McCoy wasn’t going to practice on Wednesday after suffering an ankle injury in last Sunday’s game and that proved to be the case. Another new addition to the Bills injury report was Matt Milano with a hamstring injury.

CB Shareece Wright also is still in the concussion protocol and didn’t practice. Here’s a look at the Bills full injury report.

DID NOT PRACTICE

LB Lorenzo Alexander (rest)

RB LeSean McCoy (ankle)

LB Matt Milano (hamstring)

OT Jordan Mills (ankle)

WR Deonte Thompson (shoulder)

DT Kyle Williams (rest)

CB Shareece Wright (concussion)

LIMITED IN PRACTICE

WR Kelvin Benjamin (knee)

TE Charles Clay (knee)

QB Joe Webb (ankle)