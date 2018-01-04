Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on January 4, 2018 – 3:02 pm

RT Jordan Mills and WR Deonte Thompson were able to return to practice on Thursday after missing Wednesday’s session with ankle and shoulder injuries respectively.

Mills appeared to move around well, but head coach Sean McDermott was reserving judgment.

“He’s day to day. We’ll see. I just want to look at the practice tape and see how functional he was, but he’s headed in the right direction.”

LB Matt Milano however, was still sidelined with a hamstring injury.

“He didn’t practice. I wish he was able to get out there today, but he wasn’t able to do it,” McDermott said. “We’ll have to see on that one.”

DID NOT PRACTICE

RB LeSean McCoy (ankle)

LB Matt Milano (hamstring)

CB Shareece Wright (concussion)

LIMITED IN PRACTICE

WR Kelvin Benjamin (knee)

TE Charles Clay (knee)

OT Jordan Mills (ankle)

WR Deonte Thompson (shoulder)

QB Joe Webb (ankle)

DT Kyle Williams (rest)