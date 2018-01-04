Inside The Bills

WR Lee, RB Yeldon don’t practice for JagsPosted by on January 4, 2018 – 3:24 pm
For a second straight day, WR Marqise Lee has missed practice for the Jaguars, putting his status for Sunday’s game in question. Lee leads the team in receptions and is tied for the team lead in receiving touchdowns.
Backup RB T.J. Yeldon also missed practice Thursday due to illness.
|5 QB Blake Bortles
|Right Wrist
|FULL
|74 OT Cam Robinson
|Abdomen
|FULL
|95 DT Abry Jones
|Back
|FULL
|52 LB Donald Payne
|Quadricep
|LIMITED
|65 C Brandon Linder
|Shoulder
|LIMITED
|89 TE Marcedes Lewis
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|11 WR Marqise Lee
|Ankle
|DNP
|24 RB T.J. Yeldon
|Illness
|DNP
