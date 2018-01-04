Inside The Bills

 

WR Lee, RB Yeldon don’t practice for Jags

Posted by Chris Brown on January 4, 2018 – 3:24 pm

For a second straight day, WR Marqise Lee has missed practice for the Jaguars, putting his status for Sunday’s game in question. Lee leads the team in receptions and is tied for the team lead in receiving touchdowns.

Backup RB T.J. Yeldon also missed practice Thursday due to illness.

5 QB Blake Bortles Right Wrist FULL
74 OT Cam Robinson Abdomen FULL
95 DT Abry Jones Back FULL
52 LB Donald Payne Quadricep LIMITED
65 C Brandon Linder Shoulder LIMITED
89 TE Marcedes Lewis Ankle LIMITED
11 WR Marqise Lee Ankle DNP
24 RB T.J. Yeldon Illness DNP

