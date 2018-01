Posted by Chris Brown on January 4, 2018 – 3:24 pm

For a second straight day, WR Marqise Lee has missed practice for the Jaguars, putting his status for Sunday’s game in question. Lee leads the team in receptions and is tied for the team lead in receiving touchdowns.

Backup RB T.J. Yeldon also missed practice Thursday due to illness.

5 QB Blake Bortles Right Wrist FULL 74 OT Cam Robinson Abdomen FULL 95 DT Abry Jones Back FULL 52 LB Donald Payne Quadricep LIMITED 65 C Brandon Linder Shoulder LIMITED 89 TE Marcedes Lewis Ankle LIMITED 11 WR Marqise Lee Ankle DNP 24 RB T.J. Yeldon Illness DNP

Tags: Jaguars injury report Posted in Inside the Bills