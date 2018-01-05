Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on January 5, 2018 – 4:47 pm

The Jaguars injury list is short, but if Marqise Lee can’t return from an ankle injury it could be a loss for Jacksonville.

Lee has missed The last two games with an ankle injury. We practice on Friday and head coach Doug Marone said he looked better than he expected so there appears to be a chance he’ll return to the lineup on Sunday against the Bills.

Meanwhile third down back T. J. Yeldon is questionable due to illness.

