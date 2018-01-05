Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on January 5, 2018 – 2:23 pm

Based on how the week of practice played out for LeSean McCoy and his ankle injury it was no surprise to see him listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.

McCoy was limited in practice Friday, the only practice in which he participated this week after suffering his ankle injury last Sunday at Miami. Also questionable is LB Matt Milano, who did not practice all week. If he can’t start on Sunday, Ramon Humber would take his place in the lineup.

RT Jordan Mills is also questionable with an ankle injury, but he practiced fully on Friday and is expected to start.

Here’s the full game status report for Buffalo’s injured players.

OUT

CB Shareece Wright – concussion

QUESTIONABLE

RB LeSean McCoy – ankle

OT Jordan Mills – ankle

LB Matt Milano – hamstring

WR Deonte Thompson – shoulder

QB Joe Webb – ankle