Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on January 5, 2018 – 2:17 pm

He’s been an AFC Defensive Player of the Month. He’s been named to the Pro Bowl. On Friday, Micah Hyde was named 2nd Team All-Pro. The Associated Press revealed their All-Pro Team Friday and while didn’t make first team, he was voted a second team safety along with Seattle’s Earl Thomas.

“It’s an honor,” said Hyde. “It’s humbling. I feel like all these individual awards we’ve had, whether it’s Poyer’s accomplishments or Tre’s accomplishments or mine, it’s an honor, but I think we’d all say that we’d trade those in to get these wins in the playoffs. It’s a blessing, but we’re looking forward to Sunday and the Jaguars.

Hyde tied for the team lead with Poyer with five interceptions. The two safeties who were named First-Team All-Pro were Minnesota’s Harrison Smith and Tennessee’s Kevin Byard.