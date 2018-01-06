Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on January 6, 2018 – 3:48 pm

One part of today’s game that is unique is that it’s the playoff debut for both Doug Marrone and Sean McDermott as head coaches. In the NFL it has not happened often where both head coaches were new to the postseason.

This will be just the fourth playoff game since 2000 and the first in nine years in which both coaches are making their postseason debuts.

Playoff Games Since 2000, Both Coaches in 1st Post. Game

2000 WC – Mike Martz, StL vs Jim Haslett, NO NO 31, StL 28

2008 WC – Mike Smith, Atl vs Ken Whisenhunt, Arz Arz 30, Atl 24

2008 WC – John Harbaugh, Bal vs Tony Sparano, Mia Bal 27, Mia 9

2017 WC – Sean McDermott, Buf vs Doug Marrone, Jax ???