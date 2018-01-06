Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on January 6, 2018 – 10:12 am

When head coach Sean McDermott was hired at One Bills Drive, his motto for how everything would be done, from studying film to meetings to practice, the mantra was ‘Playoff Caliber.’ Now that the Bills have reached the postseason, that motto has been upgraded.

McDermott explained why the change around the building at One Bills Drive had to be made in his latest appearance on Coffee with the Coach presented by Tim Hortons.