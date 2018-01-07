Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on January 7, 2018 – 8:18 pm

If it wasn’t enough to see how Bills fans came out in droves after Buffalo qualified for the playoffs last week, their support at Everbank Field in Jacksonville on Sunday put them over the top in the eyes of players and coaches.

“They are the best fans in the league and you could never say enough good things about them. It’s just awesome to have them behind us,” said Kyle Williams.

“I appreciate the fans making the trip like they did down here to support us,” said head coach Sean McDermott. “Heck of a year.”

“It’s great they wanted to come down here, for us to have the support, getting off the plane, cheering us on. It’s awesome to be able to feel that,” said Lorenzo Alexander.

“That’s one thing that was a surprise,” said LeSean McCoy. “Coming from Philadelphia those fans travel everywhere, but I think Buffalo fans have got them beat. That’s awesome. I’m extremely disappointed to let them down. They traveled so far and they rallied behind us when things were looking good. They made this trip. I’m sorry we couldn’t get a win for them.”