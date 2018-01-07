Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on January 7, 2018 – 9:14 am

As much as the Bills defense will be trying to get Jaguars QB Blake Bortles to make a mistake in the passing game today, Buffalo’s offense will be focused on continuing their own ball security.

Only the Kansas City Chiefs have had more games this season in which they did not turn the ball over (9). Buffalo was tied for second fewest giveaways this season with a pair of other playoff teams.

In those games in which they didn’t turn the ball over, the Bills were 6-2.

The reason not giving the ball to the Jaguars is doubly important is because a third of Jacksonville’s points scored this season have come off takeaways. The Jags were second in the league in total takeaways (33) and first in the league in points scored off takeaways (137).

The good news is the Bills have not turned the football over in each of their last three games. Their last giveaway came in the snow game against the Colts right at the end of regulation.

NFL Teams, 2017 – Most Games With 0 Giveaways

Chiefs 9

Bills 8

Patriots 8

Vikings 8