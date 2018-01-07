Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on January 7, 2018 – 10:18 am

Down the stretch of the 2017 regular season the Bills did a solid job of getting off to fast starts, something that was a trouble area earlier in the year. In their last three games, Buffalo has put up 17 points on their opening drives (2 TDs, 1 FG), where in the first 13 games of the season they had a total of just 6 (2 FGs).

That helped the Bills go 4-2 to end the regular season, as they outscored their opponents 24-6 in the first quarter. Buffalo also did not trail in any of their last four wins in part because of their fast starts.

In addition, the Bills drove for field goals on their opening possession of the second half in both Weeks 16 and 17. So, they’ve scored on their opening drive out of the locker room in four straight halves and five of the last six.

The task is likely to be a lot more difficult against a Jaguars defense that gave up an NFL-low 13 opening-drive points all season (1 TD, 2 FGs).

An even bigger challenge, however might be scoring in the fourth quarter, a problem area for several weeks for the Bills down the stretch this season.

Buffalo has only three points in the final 15 minutes of regulation over their last six games. Believe it or not over that span, they have more touchdowns in overtime (one) than in the fourth quarter.

Bills in 4th Quarter, 2017

Gms 1-10 Gms 11-16

Points 90 3

Touchdowns 9 0

Point Diff. +22 -41

The team’s last two fourth-quarter TDs came in Week 11 at the LA Chargers, and were largely insignificant scores in a blowout loss.