Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on January 7, 2018 – 9:45 am

No one would argue that Jaguars QB Blake Bortles has a penchant for turning the ball over. He’s got 13 interceptions this season, five of which have come in the last two games of the regular season. But those picks came in road games. At home Bortles looks to be a much more productive signal caller.

His three strong games in December all came at EverBank Field, and counting the Jags’ “home” game at Wembley Stadium in London, his numbers were quite good.

Blake Bortles, 2017 – Home & Away Numbers

Home Away

Comp Pct 64.3 55.6

Yds/Pass Att 7.65 6.35

Pass Yds/Gm 267.9 193.0

TD/INT 15/5 6/8

Won-Loss 6-2 4-4