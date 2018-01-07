Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on January 7, 2018 – 8:45 am

Most fans are aware that this is the first career postseason start for both Buffalo’s Tyrod Taylor and Jacksonville’s Blake Bortles. What most may not know is how rare that is in the NFL.

Having a pair of QBs, who each have at least 40 starts in their career, but will make their first postseason against one another, hasn’t occurred in a postseason game in 60 years.

The last time two quarterbacks with at least 40 career starts met for their first playoff game was in 1957 in a Divisional playoff between the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers. Tobin Rote, had 78 regular season starts and Y.A. Tittle had 67.

Tyrod Taylor and Blake Bortles – Career Starts Entering Sunday