Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on January 7, 2018 – 8:15 am

The Jacksonville Jaguars are a run-heavy team and not surprisingly led the NFL in rushing with more than 140 yards on the ground per game (141.1). But over the final third of the season, they had trouble matching their rushing production from earlier in the year.

In the Jaguars last six games their yards per carry average dropped almost a full yard and their rushing yards per game fell by more than 50 yards. In fact, in four of their last six games this season, Jacksonville did not reach 100 yards rushing. Hopefully the Bills can keep that trend going.

Jaguars’ Rushing, 2017 – Season Breakdown

Gms 1-10 Gms 11-16

Yards/Rush 4.60 3.69

Rush Yds/Gm 160.6 109.3