Inside The Bills

It wasn’t an easy game to watch, but there were some telling statistics at the end of Buffalo’s difficult 10-3 loss to the Jaguars.
119 – Total yards from scrimmage for LeSean McCoy on a bad ankle (75 rush, 44 rec.)
78 – Total yards from scrimmage for Leonard Fournette (57 rush, 21 rec.)
39% – Bills third down conversion rate (7-18)
17% – Jaguars third down conversion rate (2-12)
130 – Bills net yards rushing
133 – Bills net yards passing
45% – Bills completion percentage
Red zone possessions
Bills – 1 (result – FG)
Jaguars – 1 (result – TD)
Time of possession
Bills – 32:37
Jaguars – 27:23
Deepest penetration into Jaguars territory after field goal drive
Jaguars 48-yard line (twice)
