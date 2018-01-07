Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on January 7, 2018 – 8:17 pm

It wasn’t an easy game to watch, but there were some telling statistics at the end of Buffalo’s difficult 10-3 loss to the Jaguars.

119 – Total yards from scrimmage for LeSean McCoy on a bad ankle (75 rush, 44 rec.)

78 – Total yards from scrimmage for Leonard Fournette (57 rush, 21 rec.)

39% – Bills third down conversion rate (7-18)

17% – Jaguars third down conversion rate (2-12)

130 – Bills net yards rushing

133 – Bills net yards passing

45% – Bills completion percentage

Red zone possessions

Bills – 1 (result – FG)

Jaguars – 1 (result – TD)

Time of possession

Bills – 32:37

Jaguars – 27:23

Deepest penetration into Jaguars territory after field goal drive

Jaguars 48-yard line (twice)