Inside The Bills

January 10, 2018
By now most Bills fans are aware that the Bills have a total of eight picks in the 2018 draft. But with all the trades some may not know whether it’s Buffalo’s original pick in a certain round or a pick acquired from a trade with another club. Here’s the rundown of which round and where the picks came from.
1st round – No. 21 (own) and No. 22 (from KC)
2nd round – Bills pick and Rams pick (from Watkins trade)
3rd round – Eagles pick (from Matthews trade)
4th round – Bills pick
5th round – Bills pick and Jaguars pick (from Dareus trade)
Buffalo has no picks in rounds six or seven.
