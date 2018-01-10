Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on January 10, 2018 – 11:45 am

By now most Bills fans are aware that the Bills have a total of eight picks in the 2018 draft. But with all the trades some may not know whether it’s Buffalo’s original pick in a certain round or a pick acquired from a trade with another club. Here’s the rundown of which round and where the picks came from.

1st round – No. 21 (own) and No. 22 (from KC)

2nd round – Bills pick and Rams pick (from Watkins trade)

3rd round – Eagles pick (from Matthews trade)

4th round – Bills pick

5th round – Bills pick and Jaguars pick (from Dareus trade)

Buffalo has no picks in rounds six or seven.