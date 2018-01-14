Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on January 14, 2018 – 9:29 am

The Bills hired Brian Gaine away from the Houston Texans to serve as their Vice President of Player Personnel. But just a year later the Texans organization had a vacancy to fill with GM Rick Smith taking a leave of absence. They hired Gaine back to serve as GM.

The Houston Texans announced the hiring officially on Saturday.

Gaine served as the Bills third in command under GM Brandon Beane and Assistant GM Joe Schoen on the personnel side of the organization. Buffalo’s college scouting department however remains completely intact with Director of College Scouting Terrance Gray and Lake Dawson, Assistant Director of College Scouting.