Inside The Bills

Six-time national champion head coach Nick Saban issued the following statement after the Bills announced the hire of his now former offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.

“Brian did a tremendous job for us this past season at Alabama, and I know he will do a great job for the Buffalo Bills,” Saban said. “He is an outstanding coach and coordinator who put us in position to be successful each week. We appreciate all that he did in terms of his time and his dedication in contributing to the success we had this season. We wish Brian, his wife Beth, and their entire family all the best.”