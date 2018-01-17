Inside The Bills

Posted by Megan Zenger on January 17, 2018 – 10:12 am

From a small town named Albion, located in-between Buffalo and Rochester, lived a Bills fan like no other. While her peers played on the playground, Erica Kuntz attended Bills games playing in the aisles with the children surrounding her families Season Ticket Member seats. She grew up immersed in Buffalo football, cheering weekly for the team her family still loves and cherishes today.

The tradition of attending Bills games first began when her grandfather purchased Season Tickets in 1984. Since then the tickets have been passed from generation to generation, beginning with her mother and then about five years ago being passed to her. When visiting New Era Field for current games, Kuntz brings her three-year-old daughter, keeping the family tradition of Bills football alive.

As a young girl, Kuntz favored the defense particularly her all-time favorite player, defensive end Bruce Smith. While personnel have changed throughout the years, her love of defense remained the same, cheering these days for defensive tackle Kyle Williams.

As one could imagine, Kuntz has several tailgate rituals. In order to make game days feel right, Kuntz always drives her car which proudly showcases her Bills love with a custom-made license plate. After arriving at the field, Kuntz enters the gates early to watch her favorite team warmup and prepare for another one-of-a-kind day at New Era Field.

“You go to the game and start talking with the people parked near you at the tailgate,” stated Kuntz. “You give high fives to the people that are sitting by you when you score a touchdown. You really are part of this Bills family even though you are talking to people that you’ve probably never met before.”

As a Season Ticket Member, Kuntz has gotten to experience a behind the scenes look at Bills football and even announced a draft pick!

“As a Season Ticket Member, you get to go even beyond just watching the game and kind of see the inner workings of what is going on,” stated Kuntz.

Congratulations, Erica!

The Buffalo Bills would like to thank Erica for her many years of being a loyal Bills Season Ticket Member and our Season Ticket Member of the Month for the month of January. In addition to Erica being selected as a Season Ticket Member of the Month, she will receive a club seat upgrade, an autographed item and select Bills merchandise.

