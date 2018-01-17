Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on January 17, 2018 – 10:00 am

Eric Wood was a first alternate for this year’s Pro Bowl, meaning if a “starter” for the Pro Bowl bows out due to injury or some other reason, he could participate in this year’s game. Wood in an interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio said he’s already been put on stand by.

.@buffalobills C @EWood70 tells @SiriusXMNFL that he’s waiting to learn whether @MaurkicePouncey will accept his Pro Bowl invite. If Maurkice bows out, Eric is heading to Orlando #BillsMafia — Alex Marvez (@alexmarvez) January 17, 2018

Pouncey was questionable heading into last week’s playoff game with a hip injury.