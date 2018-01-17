 

Inside The Bills

Wood awaiting possible Pro Bowl call

Posted by Chris Brown on January 17, 2018 – 10:00 am

Eric Wood was a first alternate for this year’s Pro Bowl, meaning if a “starter” for the Pro Bowl bows out due to injury or some other reason, he could participate in this year’s game. Wood in an interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio said he’s already been put on stand by.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Pouncey was questionable heading into last week’s playoff game with a hip injury.


Tags: ,
Posted in Inside the Bills