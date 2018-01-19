Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on January 19, 2018 – 11:26 am

Now to your questions on Twitter at @ChrisBrownBills.

1 – @ChrisBrownBills

Do you think Rudolph could be a target pick for bills? Keep some draft capital get him at 21?

Brian

@Bhainsy

CB: Right now Rudolph is a bit off the pace as a QB prospect from the top four (Darnold, Rosen, Allen, Mayfield), due primarily to the fact that NFL clubs don’t know what his mental processing skills are on a football field. He has all the physical tools to be a pocket passer in the NFL, but he played in a very simple offense. So calling plays, diagnosing coverages, reading progressions, taking snaps under center are all unknowns. That’s why it’s unfortunate that Rudolph won’t be practicing this week at the Senior Bowl. He could’ve begun to answer some of those questions by putting his decision making during team periods of practice on display.

I think at this point it’s very realistic that he’ll be on the board for the Bills in the early 20’s. He’s currently projected as a late one, early two by some of the more respected draft prognosticators.



2 – @ChrisBrownBills

Do you foresee Shady becoming more of a change of pace back/third down back to preserve his career a few more years? It would be nice to get a solid move the chains type bruiser for early downs…thoughts?

Alan C

@alancolic

CB: McCoy did not show any signs of slowing down whatsoever in 2017. That said, he’ll be 30-years old for 2018. I personally see him as one of the exceptions to the popular rule that running backs decline after their 28th birthday. The main reason being his running style doesn’t expose him to big time hits which cause the most wear and tear on the body.

I am however, in favor of getting a capable back who can reduce the workload on McCoy. The Bills did a good job managing his carries. He averaged 18 carries per game in 2017, which I think would still be manageable for McCoy going forward. But introducing a steady backup, who can get five to 10 carries per game would be advisable to prolong McCoy’s freshness through the latter stages of the season, especially if there are playoff games in January where the offense will naturally lean on him more.



3 – @ChrisBrownBills



Chicken-egg situation: do the #Bills draft a QB with skill set that fits what Daboll wants to do? Or design offense around whatever QB they draft?

Tyler Moss

@TyLynnMoss

CB: While I believe there is some consideration to the style of offense the Bills would prefer to run in drafting a quarterback prospect, I don’t think it would preclude the Bills from taking the player they believe to be the best prospect at the position when they’re on the board.

It’s not the best example, but Cam Newton, a player who was drafted in Carolina when both Brandon Beane and Sean McDermott were there wasn’t an ideal fit for a pro-style offense. He was not a pure passer and he never played in a pro system, but he was far and away the best prospect at the position.

So, in general I think most NFL clubs tend to focus on drafting the best player at the position, then worry about how they’ll make use of his skill set.

4 – @ChrisBrownBills

What do you think Cordy Glenn’s future is with the Bills? If they move on, does he have trade value with that contract?

Josh McCarty

@Josh_McCarty28

CB: Step one for Glenn is to get back to full health following the latest procedure on his foot. By all accounts he is doing very well in his rehabilitation and is on track to be full go for the start of the offseason conditioning program in April.

I do understand why there is speculation about Glenn being a trade option for the Bills, knowing how well Dion Dawkins performed at left tackle in Glenn’s absence.

Taking that hypothetical situation a step further, it’s obvious that Glenn’s cap figure for 2018 ($14.45M) is second only to Tyrod Taylor ($18M) on Buffalo’s roster.

But to move Glenn via trade or outright release prior to June 1st would only give Buffalo a cap savings of $4.85M with $9.6M in dead money still on their books.

If the Bills moved him after June 1st, such a move becomes more fiscally responsible.

The cap savings would be more than $11M and the dead money would be cut by two-thirds ($3.2M). However, moving a player via trade that late in the offseason is rare, but quality left tackles with a proven track record and just 28-years old are not easy to find. So even that late in the game I think he absolutely has trade value.

Just knowing how much GM Brandon Beane wants to continue to clear dead money off the Bills cap so they have more flexibility in their spending going forward, I find it hard to fathom them trying to move Cordy Glenn prior to June 1st knowing the cap implications mentioned above.

NOTE: For those wondering if you can designate a player you intend to trade as a post-June 1st designation, it doesn’t appear that you can. When you designate a player as a post-June 1st cut, the contract is immediately terminated and the team no longer holds any rights to the player.

So it would appear to be impossible to designate a traded player as a post-June 1st trade, because the team technically would not have the rights to said player, and thus no commodity to trade. The actual trade, as mentioned above, would seemingly have to take place after June 1st for the aforementioned cap savings to be realized.

5 – @ChrisBrownBills

If Bills lose Gaines to free agency, does corner become high draft priority?

Patrick Schrader

@Pjschrades16

CB: If you’re down a starting caliber corner and you don’t feel you have an adequate replacement on your roster, then yes it does become a priority. Knowing that Leonard Johnson is also a free agent could increase the positional need even more.

So if Gaines doesn’t return, I think positionally it becomes a priority, but I’m not ready to peg it a draft priority. Let’s see what free agency can bring the team first if necessary.