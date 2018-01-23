Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on January 23, 2018 – 7:03 am

He’s expected to be at the North Team’s practice today at 3:30, but Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield’s arrival at the Senior Bowl was delayed.

Mayfield, according to Senior Bowl Executive Director, Phil Savage, was delayed due to a personal family matter. The Oklahoma QB went home to Austin, Texas over the weekend.

He was scheduled to arrive in Mobile in time for practices, but fellow QB prospect Josh Allen, who is also on the North Team said at his press conference last evening that he had yet to meet him.

The Denver Broncos requested more time with Mayfield when he arrived as he presumably needed to meet with the Denver Broncos coaching staff to get prepared for today’s practice. The Broncos are coaching the North team this week.

Mayfield will be the first Heisman winner to participate and play in the Senior Bowl since Tim Tebow in 2007.