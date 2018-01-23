Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on January 23, 2018 – 11:18 pm

It happened in the first practice with the South team. TE Dallas Goedert is a small-school prospect out of South Dakota State, who had tremendous production over the last two years. The challenge this week was to see if his play could translate against top flight talent at the Senior Bowl. Unfortunately that opportunity has vanished.

Goedert came up hobbling with an ankle injury early in Tuesday’s practice and is now out for the rest of the week. Joining him is fellow TE Adam Breneman out of UMASS. Short a pair of tight ends, the Senior Bowl has brought in Western Kentucky TE Deon Yelder. He’ll wear jersey number 86.

Goedert is forecast as a second-round pick.