Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on January 26, 2018 – 3:30 pm

By no means were the Bills the only team who spent time with Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield at the Senior Bowl, but according to SI.com Robert Klemko, Buffalo was one of four teams he met with extensively.

Two of the other teams he met with at length were in Buffalo’s division, the Jets and Dolphins, who both pick ahead of the Bills in round one. Here was Klemko’s reference to Mayfield’s meetings in Mobile.

Mayfield is here to meet with teams that might actually draft him, and he’s had extensive meetings with four of them; the Saints, Bills, Jets and Dolphins. And they put him through the ringer, teaching him some of their offensive concepts and asking him to recall them an hour later.

“That’s the only upside for me [being here],” Mayfield says of the meetings with teams. “I’m confident I can show exactly what I’m about, how much I care about football and how I’d do anything to win. And not just that. Put me on a board and let me show you how much I know about the game. Let me show that I can pick information up, take it and run with it. Getting in front of these people was so important, even bigger than the three years of film I put together.”

Mayfield likely won’t be the only quarterback prospect with whom the Bills meet between now and late April. In fact Oklahoma State QB Mason Rudolph confirmed he had a meeting scheduled with the Bills in Mobile this week. It’s part of their due diligence, and their extensive time with Mayfield only helps to complete the evaluation.