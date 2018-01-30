Inside The Bills

Posted by Kelly Baker on January 30, 2018 – 9:07 am

This year, the Buffalo Bills once again proudly teamed up with Republic Services to make a significant impact on the environment. At each home game during the 2017-18 season, the Republic Services Blue Team collected the trash generated at New Era Field and converted it into a clean and renewable power source, such as steam and electricity. From there, the energy was used to power homes and factories in the area!

This remarkable process generated 204,635 kilowatts of renewable electricity, which was enough to power 214 homes for one month. It also saved 15,626 gallons of fuel and avoided 372.06 tons of greenhouse gases from being emitted.

