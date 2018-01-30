Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on January 30, 2018 – 2:49 pm

He impressed at the Senior Bowl last week, but had yet to be invited to the NFL Combine in Indianapolis at the end of February. That is until now. Central Florida OLB Shaquem Griffin announced on his Twitter account that he has been invited to the NFL Combine.

Griffin is the draft prospect, who at age four had to have his left hand amputated due to a condition called amniotic band syndrome, but he has overcome the perceived deficiency to become a productive college player. Coaches lined up Griffin at DE, LB and S at the Senior Bowl practices last week.