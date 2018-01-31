Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on January 31, 2018 – 9:49 am

It’s not surprising that Bills new secondary coach John Butler has a history with head coach Sean McDermott, but their ties are not from the coaching world.

The two accomplished coaches have never coached together. Butler and McDermott were actually high school teammates on the LaSalle College high school football team in Philadelphia.

In fact, last year when McDermott was being viewed as the favorite for the Bills head coaching job, the Houston Chronicle speculated that then Houston secondary coach John Butler could be a consideration for Buffalo’s defensive coordinator post.

Even Houston head coach Bill O’Brien, who fired Butler on Jan. 2nd, had a lot of respect for Butler and was optimistic about his coaching future. He told the Houston Chronicle the following about Butler at the close of the 2016 season.

“John Butler is an excellent coach,” O’Brien said. “John Butler, in my opinion, is destined for great things in this profession. I think he’ll be a coordinator someday. I think he’ll be a head football coach somewhere someday. Did a great job for us at Penn State and he’s done an excellent job for us here as guys really rely on him. He’s a very energetic guy.

“He’s a very smart guy, very quick-minded guy. Very detail oriented and works very hard. He’s in here early, stays late. Great family guy, father and husband. He does a great job all the way around.”

The Houston Chronicle also quoted former Houston DC Romeo Crennel for his thoughts on Butler as a coach.

“I think several guys on the defensive staff have the ability to be coordinators, and I think John is definitely one who can be a coordinator, has been a coordinator,” Crennel said in reference to his year as Penn State DC. “He’s a very hard worker, he’s detailed. I think it’s hard to outwork him. He’s got a good football mind, makes adjustments on the sideline.”

Former Houston CB A.J. Bouye, who signed a huge free agent contract with Jacksonville, after emerging as a Pro Bowl caliber talent under Butler, credited him for his development into a premier NFL cornerback.

“He’s helped me out a lot,” said Bouye, of Butler. “Sometimes, we joke about all the meetings we have. At the end of the day, you have to appreciate it. He’s always letting us know what to expect. We watch so much film. He’s keeping us alert and he’s helped out a lot on our techniques and studying film. It makes it easy.”