Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on February 2, 2018 – 3:53 pm

Washington QB Kirk Cousins believes he will be hitting the free agent market come mid-March after his team acquired QB Alex Smith from Kansas City via trade (trade won’t be official until March). Cousins was on Sirius XM NFL Radio at the Super Bowl in Minneapolis today and is intrigued by the opportunity to hit the free agent market.

“It was a surprise. I was working out in my hotel room in Minneapolis and after I finished my workout I had a ton of text messages and saw the news. It came as a surprise. I hadn’t heard anything,” said Cousins of the Alex Smith trade. “In this league and my story I’ve learned that curve balls come all the time.

“I expect to be a free agent come March 14th. We’ll see how that plays out, if it does it’s a unique opportunity I look forward to. I haven’t had a chance to choose where I play since 2007 when I chose to go to Michigan State so I’m looking forward to that opportunity.”

With respect to what he might be looking for in a new team, Cousins offered the following.

“I think it’s a pretty short checklist. At the end of the day I want to win. That’s the plan,” he said. “There are a lot of variables that decide do we think we can win, but that will ultimately what makes the decision.”

Cousins appeared to keep his options open as he referenced the sudden turnaround in Jacksonville as an example of how any team can suddenly become a winner. He seems to be indicating that he could join almost any team and help them become a winner like Jacksonville was this past season.

“In this league the winning thing comes and goes,” he said. “You look at what Jacksonville was able to do and no one expected them to do that back in July. But they put together a good team and went all the way to the AFC Championship game. So a lot can change year to year. I believe there are a lot of places you can win because it does change so much year to year.”